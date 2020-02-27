Winter weather driving

Early Thursday morning, many roads in the area were still slick due to remaining snow, causing a rough commute for some drivers.

The Rapid City Police Department says they responded to nine accidents between 6 AM and 9 AM.

That's why it's important to remember when there is snow or ice on the ground: give yourself extra time to reach your destination.

Senior officer with the RCPD, Fred Baxter, says drivers should give themselves extra room when following behind another driver because it takes longer to stop.

"Taking your time and paying close attention. If you lived here all your life, yeah, you've gone through a lot of winters, but each one is going to be different, and each day you got to remember to take care of it and be safe," says Baxter.

Baxter says people should always clean all the snow and ice off their cars before hitting the roads because it could affect other drivers.

