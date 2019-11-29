Winter storm brings blizzard conditions for tonight, Saturday

Freezing fog/drizzle/mist will linger into the area until after 9 p.m. for most spots in western South Dakota as snow will take over. The snow will start off light, but don't be fooled as we expect moderate to heavy snow moving into the area late tonight into Saturday.

Roads are icy for many as the freezing fog/drizzle/mist left a light glaze of ice on many roads, vehicles and trees. Road conditions will deteriorate throughout the night and by Saturday many roads will be nearly impossible to travel on.

It's not just the snow that will be dangerous with this storm, but also the winds as wind gusts are forecast to exceed 60 mph early Saturday morning and throughout much of the day. Winds this strong will cause whiteout conditions with near-zero visibility and large snow drifts that could easily exceed 4 feet in height.

As for expected snow totals, most, if not, all of KOTA Territory will see 6 inches of snow or more. Rapid City is forecast to receive 8"-12" of snow accumulations with locally higher amounts possible. The highest snow totals will be in the Northern Hills where anywhere between a foot to two feet of snow can be expected. The lowest of snow totals of 6"-8" will likely be in the Southern Hills closest to the South Dakota/Wyoming state line as the hills will protect those spots from the heaviest of snow. For all locations, locally higher amounts are certainly possible given the moderate to heavy snow bands in addition to the strong winds.

With the expected amounts of snow and winds on already icy roads, expect roads to be in poor condition through the weekend. Traveling is strongly not suggested for Saturday, but if you must travel on Sunday, prepare an emergency kit for your vehicle. Pack water, food, warm clothing/blankets, kitty litter or sand for traction, a way to charge cellular devices and always have a full tank of gas.

A thin coating of ice and snow may add weight to tree branches and power lines. The significant winds on Saturday could snap branches or knock down power lines, which would create power outages for some. Prepare accordingly. Be safe and stay warm this weekend.