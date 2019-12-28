Winter driving safety tips

Driving in the snow is a common task for many people in the area, but it's important to remember a little amount of snow can still be dangerous.

"Any time we see bad road conditions because of the weather, we end up seeing a lot of people that think they can drive well in the snow, but they overdrive their ability," says Sgt. Nick Davis from the Rapid City Police Department.

Sgt.Davis says when roads are in poor condition, the police department sees more accidents compared to an average day.

"With it being a traveling weekend with the big holiday and everything we will see a little bit more accidents. Due to the number of people moving around," says Davis.

When it comes to getting to your destination safely, it's advised to leave yourself extra time and to have the snow cleaned off your car.

"It can cause visibility issues. Not being able to see the cars in front of you or behind you. Side to side and so on," says one officer for the Rapid City Police Department, Chloe Parker.

Being prepared is key. So the best thing you can do is to keep some items in your trunk like a snow scraper and a shovel.

Even though you may not always use the items, it could come in handy when you need it most.

"Come out of work and your car is covered in ice or snow you can scrape that off and get it taken care off," says Parker.

And the best piece of advice the officers have is to slow down.

"Road conditions are the road conditions. If you drive within your ability and you drive safer than what your ability is, you will find that you will get to your destination safely," says Davis.