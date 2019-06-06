Windshield repair service owner pleads not guilty to federal charges

The owner of a local windshield repair service is facing federal charges, accused of charging the federal government for rock chip repairs that he didn't do.

51-year old Robert Rodney Bland of Rapid City is charged with 18 counts of wire fraud and one count of theft of government property.

Bland's indictment says the scheme ran from 2011 and 2018 with Motive Magic Mobile Windshield Repair.

The indictment says a random sampling of 18 vehicles to check the number of claimed rock chip repairs found that Bland billed the General Services Administration for 416 repairs when he had only done approximately 22.

Bland pleaded not guilty Thursday and was released from custody.

