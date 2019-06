Wind Cave rangers investigate recent thefts, ask public for help

Law enforcement rangers at Wind Cave National Park are asking help from the public in identifying several suspects connected with the recent thefts of elk antlers and a bison skull from the park.

"Collecting and removing antlers and skulls and other natural or cultural features from a national park is prohibited by law," said Park Superintendent Vidal Dávila. "Antlers provide an important source of calcium for many small mammals in the park. It is important to leave these items where you find them so other visitors can enjoy coming across them."

Anyone with information concerning these thefts are encouraged to call or text the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch Tip Line at 888-653-0009.

Persons convicted of removing these items could face up to 12 months in imprisonment and/or a $5,000 fine.