According to an update from the B-I-A Forestry & Wildland Fire Management's Facebook page, the Wilson Road fire has been 100 percent contained but is still burning on the interior which fire crews are working on mopping up.

Crews from Rosebud Agency, Martin Volunteer Fire Department and Rushville Volunteer Fire Department are helping with the mop-up

No structures or homes were lost due to the fire. The fire is said to be 1,575 acres and was human-caused