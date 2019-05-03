William Thoman faces additional charges

Court documents say that between March 28th and May 1st Thoman committed the acts of criminal solicitation to promote or facilitate the commission of a crime.

Thoman is now accused of Aiding and Abetting the attempted First Degree murder of Judge Jane Wipf Pfiefle ... who was presiding over Thoman's original case ... where he's accused of planning to kill a local doctor.

Thoman is also accused of Aiding and Abetting the attempted First Degree murder of a witness in that case.

In court last week ... the state said there was an ongoing investigation into reports that Thoman has talked to other inmates in jail about how to get rid of a judge and a witness.

Thoman's attorney called those allegations nonsense.