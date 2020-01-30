Will drag queen story time be banned in South Dakota libraries and schools?

FILE - In this May 13, 2017, file photo, Lil Miss Hot Mess reads to children during the Feminist Press' presentation of Drag Queen Story Hour at the Park Slope Branch of the Brooklyn Public Library, in New York. Similar events have been held in Atlanta, New York City and Orlando, Fla. (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
PIERRE, S.D. (KEVN/KOTA TV) - Just so you know, drag queen story time at the public library is a no-go, according to a South Dakota state representative.

Rep. Tony Randolph (R-District 35) introduced a bill to block the state from “endorsing or enforcing certain policies regarding domestic relations,” including drag queen story time at public libraries and schools.

There are nearly a dozen prohibitions in House Bill 1215. If approved, the state would not be able to enforce, endorse, or favor policies that:

• Permit any form of marriage that does not involve a man and a woman;
• Appropriate benefits to persons who enter a marriage other than a marriage involving a man and a woman;
• Permit counties to issue marriage licenses to persons other than for a marriage involving a man and a woman;
• Treat sexual orientation as a suspect class or as a basis of prohibited discrimination;
• Recognize a person's belief that that person was born a gender that does not accord with the biological sex of the person as determined by that person's anatomy at birth;
• Appropriate tax dollars to pay for sex change operations;
• Ban conversion therapy. Under this subdivision, conversion therapy, means a therapeutic practice in which a licensed medical professional, acting under authorized consent, assists a client in the goal or realigning the client's sexual preference to prefer members of the opposite sex who have corresponding reproductive anatomy;
• Permit public libraries or public schools in the state to partner with nonsecular organizations to promote, host, sponsor, favor, or endorse drag queen storytime;
• Mandate pronoun changes;
• Condone or affirm homosexual, transgender, zoophilia, objectophilia, polygamy, or sexual orientation doctrines; and
• Permit a person to change the sex on a birth certificate to a sex that does not accord with that person's anatomy at birth.

However, people would still have a right to practicesecular humanism.

The bill was introduced Thursday but has not been assigned to a committee.

Missouri's state Legislature also has a bill that would ban "age-inappropriate" drag queen story time.

 