Will South Dakota see red flag laws

With the recent shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio some may be wondering if more states should pass Red Flag Laws.

Seventeen states and the District of Columbia have some red flag laws.

This allows the court to take away firearms from people who are at risk of harming themselves or others.

Now the question is whether South Dakota could be next?

"I think it's certainly something that could be brought up discussed, but I just don't know if that as a state we necessarily have all the background information that we would want before we put something forward," says Senator of district 32, Alan Solano.

To purchase a handgun in South Dakota or anywhere in the United States a person needs to buy it in the state they reside in, be at least 21 years old for a handgun or 18 to buy a long gun. But, before a purchase can go through, there is a background check.

"The 4473 and that tells that you haven't been convicted of a crime, haven't been adjudicated mentally defective you're not a drug user don't have any restraining orders on you," says the owner of First Stop Gun and Coin, Mark Blote.

Once completed, the paperwork is sent to the FBI, and they give the store permission to sell the weapon.

"We don't want them going into the wrong hands," says Blote.

When it comes to the red flag law, there are a few challenges that come along with it.

"The question comes in the most is how can the red flag law be implemented but still respecting the persons right to civil liberties and dual process," says Solano.

Solano says at this point he would be surprised if red flag laws or any bills come forward and pass this session.

"It would be an area where we want to have that discussion already going if we're looking to make a change like that," says Solano.