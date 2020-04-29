Will President Trump's new order help the meat supply chain?

Smithfieldfood Foods in Sioux Falls became a hot spot for COVID-19 with hundreds of staff members testing positive for the virus.

Tanner and Tyler slice packs of meat into pieces at Spilde's Quality Meats on North Lacrosse Street in Rapid City.

Despite that, President Donald Trump announced Tuesday a reopening of meat processing plants to help maintain the nation's food supply.

But will Trump's new order help the meat supply chain?

When a butcher slices a knife in a piece of meat, it's the sound ranchers crave.

But these days, silence lasts longer.

According to Justin Tupper with the U.S Cattlemen's Association, fewer meat products are on the shelves because packing facilities are only working at 60 percent capacity.

But with Trump's new order, Tupper, the manager of St. Onge Livestock, sees it as a regaining moment.

"It will be a big deal if we can get some of these changes," Tupper said. "The packer, they want to get it done. They are making over $1,400 a head. More than what they are paying for the animal."

Tupper said in a meeting with the association on Tuesday, he found out hog slaughtering is down 10 to 15 percent. As for cattle, he said Tuesday 81,000 heads of cattle were slaughtered. But Tupper said 120,000 heads need to be killed to feed the public.

Tupper said state lockdowns changed the demand of meat and it's their job to fulfill that need and feed the public.

While some businesses are taking a hard hit, Spilde's Quality Meats has been thriving since the beginning of the pandemic, according to Tanner Spilde, the owner.

Spilde said this past weekend they sold more than 20 hogs.

"I do feel sorry for the ones that are out of work out there," Spilde said. "I couldn't imagine all the other small local business owners. It's got to be tough."

But some people argue this is not the time to reopen meat facilities as the pandemic continues.

Spilde said there could be a mass shortage if closures persist.

Besides, slicing meat is an art form in his eyes.

"Obviously they don't know that butchering is like a lost art. Not everybody knows how to do it. Those are the type of people that go to the store and just look for steak. They don't really know the process it took to get there," Spilde said.

While Tupper understands the Trump's order creates liability protections for companies if employees get sick, he said people should also look at the safety measures those companies will have to adhere to because packers are vital to the industry.

"They're more than essential," Tupper said. "They are our livelihood."