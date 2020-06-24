Wildfire burning in Custer State Park

A 25-acre fire is burning in Custer State Park Wednesday afternoon, spreading northwest from the park shop near Highway 16.

According to a post on the park's Facebook page, no park structures or public areas are being threatened at this time.

State, federal land local fire crews are on the scene; and two helicopters have been brought in; with more resources on the way.

At this time, the cause of the Mine Draw fire is unknown. It was initially reported about 11:19 a.m.

