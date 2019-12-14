'Wild week' as Washington works amid impeachment

President Donald Trump and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi don’t see eye-to-eye on much these days.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., center, and Chairman of the House Judiciary Committee Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., left, listen as Adam Schiff, D-Calif., Chairman of the House Intelligence Committee, foreground, speaks during a news conference to unveil articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump, abuse of power and obstruction of Congress, Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2019, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)

But in the throes of impeachment, they’re in lockstep on the desire to close out the year by checking off items on their to-do lists.

As the uncertain politics of the effort to remove Trump from office collide with critical year-end legislative deadlines, Washington, for the first time in recent memory, appears intent on demonstrating its capacity to multitask.

Even Trump, no stranger to unpredictability and drama, could only marvel at the week of Washington whiplash, observing, “This has been a wild week."

Copyright 2019 Associated Press. All rights reserved.