Wife of fallen firefighter uses pageant to highlight first responders

She's the director of the Sturgis Ambulance by day, and a beauty queen by night.

"When I was approached with it I was like, this isn't me, I am not into what's on the outside, it's what's inside that counts, this pageant is completely about that, it's about showing the girls that you have something inside and that every single one of us is special," said Shawn Fischer, director of the Sturgis Ambulance.

Fischer went on to win Ms. Mount Rushmore using her platform to bring awareness to the sacrifice first responders make, a sacrifice she knows all too well.

"I lost my husband 16 months, or 18 months just about and it has a very close part to me especially being involved with the ambulance and fire, so during my talent I did the fireman's prayer, and then went on to explain the day that Dave was killed," Fischer said.

David Fischer died fighting the Tilford Fire in 2018 when a propane tank exploded and struck him, he was 43 years old.

"I was lost after Dave passed away, this has given me a view that I am something still and that I do have a purpose and I'm here to help anyone, I'm super excited, there's three girls that are very close to me participating this weekend and I'm hoping they get the confidence I have from this," Fischer said.

With the South Dakota U.S.A Ambassador pageant this weekend, Fischer said she hopes her husband is smiling down on her proudly.