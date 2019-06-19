"Wiener Wednesday" may come to an end

Thanks to people like hot dog Ted and other volunteers, Weiner Wednesday is a weekly event that provides a meal for the less fortunate.

However, Ted is stepping away from the program -- and now those on the streets are wondering where they can turn to, come Wednesday evenings.

"One of the concerns is that it isn't going to happen anymore. There are so many reason and so many people that need to be fed and our concerns are that our friends aren't going to be getting fed," says Ted Hayward

For those who visit Ted and the group of volunteers, it's not just the meal they will be missing out on, but the connections as well.

"They feed everybody here, gather up here, get to see people you've never seen before and we meet here," says Rudy Richards

"Ted and them have been nice to know and their volunteering to help the homeless and help feed. But if he is going to leave I don't know what is going to happen" Georgette Balfany

That kindness is shown by a group of strangers who donate their time and money to cook nearly 300 hot dogs a week, along with bottled water along with home-baked goodies. And it means the world to those who have next to nothing.

"Beautiful, strong, and generosity. Thinking about the elders and little kids," added Richards

Now with only one Weiner Wednesday left, Hot Dog Ted is hoping others can step up to the grill, and serve others -- an experience that he says leaves you with a feeling that even a warm stomach full of food can't touch.

"Those memories I will carry my whole life. It is a very awesome feeling to get the hugs and handshakes, and the I love you's that people offer up. It is a cool thing