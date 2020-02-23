WiSE program at South Dakota School of Mines supports women in STEM

More women are graduating with STEM degrees but only about a quarter of STEM workers are female, something the WiSE program at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology is trying to change.

"We are a male-dominated campus, to make sure that there are programs in place to support women and people who identify as women, helping them launch their careers, find mentors in their field, and also the WiSE program does a lot of really great outreach," said Emily Berry, Assistant Director of the Museum of Geology at South Dakota School of Mines and Technology.

WiSE stands for Women in Science and Engineering, and aims to educate, recruit, and retain women in the STEM fields.

"They're very active about making sure everyone knows that they're present, and that they're there to help you and everything, which is really helpful because a lot of people could really use those resources when they first come to college," said Sage Preble, third year physics major.

Located in the Surbeck Center on campus, the WiSE Center welcomes women and men committed to gender inclusion.

"Definitely try to get somebody in your corner, someone who's really well respected in their field and everything so you can have them fight for you, and also fight for yourself a little bit, just do your best to ignore anybody who's trying to put you down or keep you in a certain area," Preble said.

Opening in 2015, the center is not only a study space but offers a women's peer mentoring program for all first-year students.

"My hope is really just that everybody starts to see the power of inclusion and diversity, and giving every single person a voice at the table," Berry said.

