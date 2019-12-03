Why your street might not have seen a snow plow yet

The blanket of snow left covering Rapid City's streets has led to days of work for snow removal crews. But some residents say the pace at which the plows are working, is too slow.. with some residential areas still waiting for snow removal.

"When we're utilizing loaders and graters just to cut through some of those residential areas, that slows down the process.. but we've been hitting very aggressively a lot of our crew members have been staying overnight in the shop," said City Communications Coordinator, Darrell Shoemaker.

There are more than 400 miles of streets in Rapid City, so with heavy snow fall, removal can take multiple days. By hiring private contractors, some businesses receive snow removal attention before some residential areas and in that case, city crews aren't involved.

"You know the City Hall lot is done by a contractor, the city crews.. their main emphasis is on the public streets, residential streets, working with our contractors," said Shoemaker.

Emergency routes and major roads are the first priority for Rapid City plow crews, with low-traffic residential areas are often left for last.

'You know this wasn't just a small snow storm, I mean it wasn't 2 to 4 inches, this blanketed the entire community with 16 to 17 inches of snow and since the first snow flake we've been hitting aggressively," said Shoemaker.

