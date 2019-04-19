Whooping cough numbers high in South Dakota

It's been called "the cough of 100 days". Whooping cough, a highly contagious respiratory infection that can be prevented by a vaccine.

But in the state of South Dakota, from January of 2019 through March there were already 40 cases of whooping cough, a 567 percent increase according to the Department of Health.

"It's an extended cough that you can't stop. Until the point where you can't breathe and you start to turn blue." says Dr. Greg Anderson a pediatrician at Black Hills Pediatrics.

So why is there a spike? Whooping cough is one of the most common diseases that spikes every 3-5 years. The reason for the fluctuation? The time between booster shots.

"And that's why a lot of kids we see are that 10 or 11 age group that they're getting whooping cough because it's been 6 or 7 years since their last vaccine and the vaccine immunity is wearing off." says Dr. Anderson.

For those who get whooping cough, doctors prescribe an antibiotic, to try and let the disease run its course but sometimes, patients have to be hospitalized.

"And it's usually the kids that are under 2 months old, but anybody that's under a year old, infants usually can make them sicker and kill them." says Dr. Anderson.

When a baby is born, they get the first round of the vaccine at 2 months. Then again at 4 months, and 6 months.

Toddlers get another set of shots at around 15 to 18 months and then again every year between the ages of 4 and 6.

Doctors recommend staying up to date on your booster shots, washing your hands, and avoiding contact with people who have whooping cough.