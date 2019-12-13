National science committee JCORE to help science and technology research

In May 2019, the National Science and Technology Council created a joint committee called the Joint Committee of the Committee on Science and the Committee on Science and Technology Enterprise (JCORE) that tackles issues in science and technology such as security, integrity and workload in the science and technology community.

President Donald Trump's Science Adviser, Dr. Kelvin Droegemeier is in the Black Hills not only to be the speaker for Saturday's graduation ceremony at the South Dakota School of Mines and Technology, but he also is talking about JCORE to the School of Mines as well as local research facilities.

Dr. Droegemeier said that JCORE is "bringing together" all elements of the research enterprise of:

- Administrative burdens on federally-funded research

- Rigor and integrity in research

- Safe, inclusive and equitable research settings

- Open research environments balanced with security

JCORE would be working with the academic community, federal government agencies, private sector, non-profits, law enforcement, national security agencies, the FBI and Congress to create policy that would be in the best interest of the research community within science and technology entities.