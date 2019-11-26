Brief White House lockdown, Capitol evacuation as small plane reported in airspace

The U.S. Capitol is seen as the sun sets on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, in Washington. (Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
Updated: Tue 9:07 AM, Nov 26, 2019

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Capitol and its office buildings were briefly evacuated Tuesday over a report of a possible aircraft in restricted airspace.

The evacuations were ordered as a precaution and lasted about 45 minutes.

The U.S. Secret Service said personnel at the White House were told to remain in place during that time. That precaution was later lifted.

Capitol Police said the evacuations were ordered after a report at 8:27 a.m. of a “possible aircraft in restricted airspace.”

The evacuations were ordered “in an abundance of caution,” police said in a statement.

