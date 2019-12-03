Where the snow plows stop, one neighborhood's plea

Tammy Burke has lived on Pennington Street for 15 years but because it's located just outside of the county, her neighborhood doesn't get plowed.

Going back and fourth between Rapid City and Pennington County to find a solution, Burke and her neighbors came to the Pennington County Board of Commissioners to request their street be added to the county road system.

"We came to the Commission today to talk about our road, we are two blocks outside of the City and County, and the two blocks north of Avenue A are not on the County map, so we aren't plowed, we aren't maintained, we have potholes, we have a roller coaster basically out there," said Tammy Burke, Rapid City resident.

Burke said one of her main concerns is emergency services being able to access those who need help when snow drifts are blocking the way.

The neighborhood is looking into modeling after nearby road districts.