When life threw his cousin a curve, this guy made lemonade

Three-year-old is getting ready for his pink lemonade stand.

"At first, we struggled because he couldn't say lemonade, so we've been working on that, and he's just excited," says Rylee O’Connell.

Creighton is teaming up with his family to get this stand up and running because he wants to help his cousin.

Britney Brouillette fought and beat cancer many times in her life. But this time the cancer spread too much.

"We had this idea, and I said Creighton do you want to make a lemonade stand and then we can help and give the money to Britney. And he says I have money to give to Britney and then it just went from there," says O’Connell.

Creighton is putting in the extra hours by creating signs and testing out lemonade in hopes to help offset the medical bills.

"We got to take care of other people, and we have to show kindness and show that we love people. And I want that to be important to him that he can help other people even if it's just selling a glass of lemonade," says O’Connell.

The stand opens on Saturday at 8 am. You can find Creighton on the corner of Minnesota Street and Maple Avenue. He's not setting a price per cup but is asking for at-will donations. All the proceeds go to his cousin, Britney Brouillette.

