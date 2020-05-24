When it comes to bringing a new business in, what is being looked for?

When it comes to bringing a new business in, President of Dream Design International Hani Shafai considers a few things.

People walking at the mall.

"We evaluate, number one, the sustainability of that business, the financial ability, and also the impact on the community.," said Shafai.

And for the General Manager of the Rushmore Mall Sandy Brockhouse...

"We look for entrepreneurs, we look for those spirited people," said Brockhouse. "Those creative thinkers that want to start a business or launch a business, or start their second business or their second location."

And Brockhouse thinks out-of-the-box ideas are what makes the mall great.

"You think of these ideas that are new in the marketplace and how we can bring them to Rapid City," said Brockhouse.

An example would be the dog park and bar at the mall.

And they are always ready when it comes to bringing in new businesses.

"We are ready almost immediately from the time that one tenant leaves to another one coming, it's a matter of cleaning the space," said Brockhouse.

Just like businesses are always coming and going, they themselves have to flexible.

"We have to change to fit the market needs and we also have to keep up with the technology," said Shafai.

And in a time like COVID-19, change and adaptability have never been more important when it comes to running a business.

