When is the 80th Sturgis Motorcycle Rally? Good question

If you already plunked cash down on your 2020 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally trip you might need to change plans ASAP.

It seems there is some conflict over the official dates for the 80th motorcycle classic.

Across the internet, the dates are listed as from July 31 through Aug. 9, 2020. However, the official Sturgis Motorcycle Rally website states the dates are Aug. 7-16.

Businesses, such as tour companies and the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, have already been selling the 2020 rally with the earlier dates. Even the South Dakota Department of Tourism website lists the 2020 rally as from July 31 to Aug. 9.

This is a developing story. We will have more information on this conflict Wednesday.

Note that there is no issue with the dates of this year’s rally, which is just over a month away, Aug. 2-11.

