When does the Rally start? Earlier and earlier it seems

Everybody around the Black Hills knows that the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally is special. It's the granddaddy of the all. Best riding. Best party.

But there's another thing that sets it apart form all the other rallies.

The crowds don't seem to follow the same pattern. Most rallies build to a crescendo on the last weekend. Sturgis crowds tend to peak on Wednesday of Rally week.

And more and more people are showing up even before the Rally. And saying they like it.

"It's laid back. Not as many people. Not as crowded when you can go walking around without bumping into people," said Buddy from Nelson County, Va., as he strolled down Main Street in Sturgis on Monday afternoon. "It starts getting a little more congested once the Rally starts. It's hard trying to ride a bike through town."

Rally Vendor Donovan Waheed said he's been setting up early for years and now sees more vendors arriving well before the official start of the Rally. "There's more and more people that enjoy coming to the area even the riders, before the Rally, where they can still go and enjoy the restaurants and enjoy the riding and all those attractions without the massive crowds," he said.

Another lure for the early birds? Cheaper accommodations.

"Usually what happens is that when Bike Week actually starts some of the places double or triple their rates," said Leo Boz from Thunder Bay Ontario. "So what we've been doing is coming the week before. The hotels are reasonable and we can ride around there's not too many crowds."