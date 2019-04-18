Wheel tax might come to Pennington County

In 2015 the South Dakota Department of Transportation changed the regulations to receive funds for roads and bridges; funds that are partially made up of dollars from Pennington County residents but one of those funds we can't apply for since the county doesn't require a wheel tax.

"I would be bringing this back if nobody else did. I think the timing is now that we need to put that back in play, create a wheel tax so we can take advantage of receiving those dollars back that we put into the fund," says Gary Drewes the vice chair of the Pennington County Commission.

The fund Drewes is referring to; the Bridge Improvement Grant. Pennington County is one of 8 counties out of the 66 in South Dakota that won't get any of these dollars back.

This isn't the first time Pennington County has tried to put a wheel tax. In 2015 the county proposed paying between $3 to $5 per tire but voters overturned the decision.

"Consequently we lost, at least that year, was about 2.2 million dollars that they were expecting in the wheel tax," says Drewes.

So what will this mean for Pennington County residents? Each year when you pay your license registration fee, you would pay your wheel tax.

That number comes from the size of your vehicle and you pay per tire. But each vehicle wouldn't go past x amount of dollars. In the 2015 concept, a car wouldn't cost more than $60 in wheel tax.

"I want people to understand that this is not a rush thing. That I'm trying to plan this out so that it will be done over a period of time," says Drewes.

There are 128 bridges in Pennington County and Drewes says to do all of the needed maintenance it would cost $11.5 million. The county has allocated $12 million but those funds are for both the bridges and the roads, meaning additional funds are needed.

"Obliviously we don't have that kind of money in reserve to take care of the bridge needs that we have right now," says Drewes.