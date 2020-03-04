What's next for sports betting in South Dakota?

The joint Senate resolution to put sports betting on the November 2020 ballot passed in Pierre this week

In November 2020, South Dakotans will be able to decide if they want to allow sports betting.

And between now and November, the Executive Director of the Deadwood Gaming Association wants to have conversations about what sports betting could look like in the Mount Rushmore State.

"We need to have that conversation with the voters on what they would like to see for the sports wagering," said Mike Rodman, the executive director of the Deadwood Gaming Association. "So, we can have those conversations with the South Dakota Commission on Gaming and the Legislature next year so we provide what the citizens of South Dakota want."

If passed by a simple majority, the rules will be set by the 2021 legislature and the Governor's office, making July 1, 2021 the earliest we could see sports betting.

There are different models that could be used in the state.

"Something similar to what Iowa is doing, where there are sports wagering lounges in the casinos and you can go in and sign up, but yet have that mobile gaming option," said Rodman,

Sports lounges are areas where multiple games are playing on TVs and there are displays showing the odds, so people can watch and bet at the same time.

Iowa geofenced their borders, so in order to bet, players must go a casino property and register. From there, betters can use their mobile device to place their bets anywhere within state borders.

Early numbers in Iowa suggest that retail sports betting is actually more popular than mobile sports betting. Iowa is one of the 14 states were sports betting is legal and it's slated to begin in Colorado sometime this May.

Rodman says sports betting is just another product in Deadwood that casinos want to be able to provide for their customers, especially since Iowa reports many South Dakotans crossing the border, registering, then placing bets, and then coming back to South Dakota.