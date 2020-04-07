What's next for Rapid City business owners with closures extended?

April 22nd is the new date for bars, restaurants and other non-essential businesses to look forward to in order to reopen once again after Rapid City Council passed a closure extension Monday night.

At one point, Murphy's Pub and Grill was able to hold nearly 400 people.

Now, not one customer can take a seat and "the bills keep piling up", according to Tony DeMaro, the general manager and owner of Murphy's Pub and Grill and Kol.

DeMaro said he is worried that with a lack of revenue coming in, if anything happens to his buildings, will he be able to pay for insurance.

However, DeMaro is not spending money on paying staff because he ended up temporarily firing 100 staff members two weeks ago.

It's an action he never wanted to do as he is coming up on his tenth anniversary of ownership.

"I understand they need to put food on the table too and I really did not want to do this," he said.

DeMaro said his employees would make more money by applying for unemployment benefits and waiting for a check from the approved stimulus package President Trump signed, then paying each of them under these current conditions.

While some businesses argue they can't offer curbside service, Murphy's Pub and Grill tried that method.

But with a skeleton crew for a cooking staff, it just wasn't plausible.

"For the skeleton team...it was about $4,000 in sales and we were only hitting about $3,000. So I realized until people start getting their stimulus checks and until unemployment benefits begin rolling out, that I couldn't continue going backwards and digging a bigger hole," he said.

Small Business Administration and Elevate Rapid City loans can only do so much for some business owners.

DeMaro said he requested a loan of $187,000 to help Kol alone.

Between the constant website crashes and banks handling a load of entrepreneurs, DeMaro said, "the only way to describe this whole process is chaos."

However, DeMaro understands closing businesses temporarily now is the best fighting chance for the community to get through this.

"I agree that we need to take our medicine now for this to go away quicker," he said.

He said owners should expect to stay closed pass April 22nd because South Dakota has still not hit its supposed peak of coronavirus cases, based on what Governor Kristi Noem said.

Therefore, DeMaro hopes to reopen his business May 15th.