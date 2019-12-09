What went into the controversial meth campaign?

Four hundred and forty-nine thousand dollars, that's how much the department of social services spent on the 'Meth. We're on it.' campaign. But why?

"We're allocated by last legislative session. The legislators allocated the money and it was specifically for an education campaign, we couldn't use the money for other things," said Gill.

Laurie Gill is a Cabinet Secretary for the Department of Social Services.

With no choice, the money covers billboards, radio, print media, websites, and TV commercials throughout the six-month-long campaign.

So with a big wallet and big ideas, the department was looking for something different and out of the box and out of the state.

"We had South Dakota companies competing with out of state, but what we were looking for was something that could bring us the tone and the message that we wanted and so we went through the process and selected Broadhead which is a company out of Minneapolis," said Gill.

During development, the commercials were vetted by focus groups across the state composed of people from different age groups and different demographics.

And when the campaign hit it went viral, moving the focus squarely on the Mount Rushmore state.

In response, social services quickly put together a team to address social media.

"The last count which was several days ago already it was last week's numbers. I saw that we had had over one hundred and fifty thousand hits to that website, we had had people that were looking for resources for meth and we had had actual people referred into treatment. That was the first week," said Gill.

And according to Gill, the campaign is working.

If you or anyone you know is affected by meth please make sure to check out onmeth.com for more information and resources.