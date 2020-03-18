What to do to stay active and productive during quarantine

Health officials say self-isolating or staying quarantined is one of the best ways to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

But even for the biggest introverts, being home for weeks on end could become mind-numbing.

Staying active and productive is key to maintaining your mental health

"Physically, we need to be moving," said Deanna Becket, a character coach. "When we're exercising, when we're moving, it creates those endorphins, those good-feeling chemicals that come into our body and it helps our brains reduce our own stress."

The internet has endless opportunities, like the free "home work-ins" that Planet Fitness is offering on their YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Now is also a great time to learn a new skill or hobby.

Lynda is offering a free month of their courses. You can learn everything from code languages, to better communication and management strategies, to graphic design.

There are also so many free tutorials online—- try crocheting. The tutorials are endless and you can use your creations as gifts or donations.

And you can get out of South Dakota without ever catching a flight. Google Arts and Culture app allows for free virtual reality tours of some museums across the world.

Just because you are quarantined does not mean you can't go outside— go for walks or hikes.