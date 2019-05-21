What to do during a robbery

Over the last few days, a string of armed robberies in the Black Hills has shed light on the fact that anyone can be the victim of a crime.

On Sunday, the Spearfish police department responded to reports of an armed robbery at the McDonald's on Ryan Road then the next day, they say that the RMS Jewelers in downtown Spearfish was burglarized early Monday morning.

That same morning here in Pennington County, Sheriff's Deputies were dispatched to the Corner Pantry convenience store on East Highway 44, for a report of an armed robbery.

Finding yourself the victim of a robbery can be a frightening experience but law enforcement officials say that there are ways to react, to protect yourself, and reduce the likelihood of bodily harm.

Brendyn Medina, public information officer, Rapid City Police Department, says, "Always do what you can to protect your own life, you never want to be the hero, valuables, money and other items are easily replaceable human life is not. Comply with whatever you need to comply with in order to save your own life."

Medina also suggests to observe the suspect and take note of details such as their clothing, mannerisms, height, and any further information that could be useful for law enforcement.