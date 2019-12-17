What comes next for the Craft Beverage Modernization and tax reform act

Days are winding down until legislators decide to extend the Craft Beverage Modernization and Tax reform act.

The Craft Beverage modernization and tax reform act passed a few years ago, which cut the tax liability on the federal side in half for many breweries.

"In addition to paying sales tax, alcohol tax, we also pay an excise tax for the beer we make," says the co-founder of Lost Cabin Beer Company, Jesse Scheitler.

But now the tax cut is set to expire on Dec. 31 if legislators don't extend it by this Friday.

"This is a bill that affects the 7,000 of us that are making 13% of the beer. So it's also the small businesses that are impacted by this."

Scheitler says over the past few years, craft beer in the Black Hills area has gained popularity.

And according to the brewers association, the brewery business in South Dakota is a $231 million industry.

So if the act isn't extended, it could impact many of the smaller places in the area like the Lost Cabin.

"Definitely would give us less money to explore new recipes. Work in research development and some of that savings on the tax side could help us bring in more staff as well," says Scheitler.

Even though nothing is set, Scheitler says he's optimistic that legislators will come together to extend the tax cut.

"We have a really good trade organization behind the brewers that represents all the small brewers in the country. They do a lot of work in Washington on the lobbying side and tries to keep our best interest at heart," says Scheitler.