What animal owners should remember when planting in the garden

The sun is out, birds are chirping, Spring is finally here.

As we get out in the gardens to plant our favorite flowers, it's important to know which can harm our pets. Lilies tend to top that list.

"Cats are very sensitive to lilies, not dogs, but even a little bit of pollen that's on a cats foot if they lick off has a potential to cause kidney failure," says Dr. James Dye the veterinarian and owner of Autumn Hills Vet Clinic.

Another spring item growing in popularity, cocoa mulch, a by-product of cocoa production.

"Cocoa is the most toxic form of chocolate and so those raw cocoa beans in the holes can be pretty serious," says Dr. Dye.

If your dog does get into the cocoa mulch, they can experience vomiting, upset stomachs, diarrhea and in severe cases, heart disease and even death.

"I would not get cocoa mulch whatsoever, that's a bad idea if you have a pet because it does taste somewhat sweet and good to a dog so they're going to be attracted to it," says Dr. Dye.

So how can you tell if your animal has ingested a plant or mulch out of your garden that toxic? If their behavior has changed over the past few days.

"We like to see toxicities as soon as possible not waiting to see if they're sick or not because within the first hour if we can induce vomiting, give activated charcoal, we can a lot of times head off the symptoms before they develop," says Dr. Dye.

The last item Dr. Dye says is important, know what's in your garden. That way if your animal does eat something they shouldn't, the veterinarian will have an easier time treating the animal.

Here's a link to see all toxic plants-

https://www.aspca.org/pet-care/animal-poison-control/toxic-and-non-toxic-plants