Western Dakota tech donates dog houses to the Humane Society

Western Dakota Tech students got some hands on experience to help benefit man's best friend.

The construction tech class built six dog houses and donated them to the Humane Society of the Black Hills.

This is the second year students have build the dog houses ... which only took a week for students to construct.

The dog houses were built thanks to generous donations from local businesses and were also outfitted with a dog bed.

Projects like these allow WDT's students the hands on experiences they need

"Oh it has been very rewarding when they found out we were doing this for the Humane Society they really got involved with this and got excited about and have been asking me to do it every day," says, Bret Clark

Humane Society Executive Director Jerry Steinley says Animal Services gives the dog houses to those they identify as having a need and will use them.

