Western Dakota Tech nursing students graduate, majority planning to work in South Dakota

Christi Mcarthur is the Director of Nursing at Western Dakota Tech. She says having another class graduate is important due to the shortage of nurses in the community and said the majority of students pinned plan to stay in the Black Hills area.

According to the South Dakota Department of Health, Pennington County has a shortage of health professionals in primary care.

The nursing class spent more than 480 hours in clinics the last two semesters.

Keegan Kelly is one Western Dakota Tech student who graduated this afternoon.

His family moved to Rapid City in 2007 and have lived in South Dakota ever since.

Kelly is excited because he already has an interview with a health employer in Rapid City and so do the majority of his classmates.

"I think probably three or four of them for sure, and then others are still waiting to take their test and lining up opportunities at the moment, but from the sound of the recruitment day we had last week I don't think it will be long before everyone has a job, so if you're looking at getting a job as a nurse in the state you're going to be a hot commodity, there's a lot of people who will want to hire you," said Kelly.

For those interested in nursing, Kelly recommends being a nursing aid before starting a program to get hands-on experience.

The next practical nursing class will graduate in the spring.