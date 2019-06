The South Dakota Department of Public Safety released the names of two people killed in separate West River crashes last week.

Leota Frandsen, 83 of Martin, was killed in a June 4 one-vehicle rollover crash north of Tuthill in Bennett County. Frandsen was the only person in the car.

June 9, 17-year-old Jaxon Klempel of Reva was killed in a one-vehicle crash near the town. He was the only person in the pickup.