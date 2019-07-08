Wellfully teens pick up litter at popular attraction

On Monday teens recovering from addiction cleaned up a popular attraction in Rapid City.

Wellfully teens picking up trash in Art Alley in Rapid City. (KOTA TV)

Art Alley is home to quirky and creative street art, but it's also home to a lot of trash.

That's why youth from Wellfully combed through the area picking up litter.

Wellfully programs help kids ages 10 to 17 with addiction recovery and behavioral health.

But staff members say they can't do their job without support from the community.

One of the teens says cleaning up Art Alley is her way of giving back while admiring cool artwork.

"I'm here because I want to help the community out. I want to pick up trash for people because some people are disabled so they can hardly pick up trash. I'm here because I want to help our community," J.S. says, a teen in Wellfully's Behavioral Health Care Unit.

While picking up trash may not be anybody's idea of fun, the kids made a friendly competition out of it by gathering the most garbage to win a free soda.