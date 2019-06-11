Wellfully preparing for the summer in their new facility

It's the first summer for teenagers to live at the new WellFully campus in Rapid City located just off of Omaha Street.

Wellfully has been around since the 90's but this is their first year in their new facility that they opened in November,

Their staff says this location is much better for the kids who benefit from the facility with its proximity to the swim center, ice arena, and a basketball court.

The facility also has its own area for children to get in some exercise.

"If a teen is busy, and keeps busy does a lot of physical activity it helps reduce their stress and anxiety and makes life better for them." says Burke Eilers

