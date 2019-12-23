Website makes finding Christmas displays easier

Christmas is just a few days away! It's the perfect time to drive around and find the best light displays around Rapid City, so make sure to check out Tour de Lights to make things easier.

You can either drive around using the Google Maps app on your phone or go the old fashioned way and print out a list of homes involved.

Nearly 100 homes take part in the fun, with most of them coming back year after year.

Local realtor Seth Malott and his wife started the website five years ago, hoping to help out others looking for some great Christmas lights.

"As far as visitors, that's definitely grown. Usually every year, we increase by 1,500-2,000 visitors, so that's encouraging. It's just trying to get the word out so that people know there's someplace to go when you're looking at Christmas lights," said Malott.

You can add your own display or even a neighbor's on the website. Before it pops up, a letter is sent out to make sure it's okay to list the address.

It's only open until December 31, so make sure to use it this week and weekend if you need an easy, quick way to keep family and friends entertained.

For a list of all the houses or how to submit your display, click here.