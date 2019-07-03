Weather and holiday stall Rapid City mosquito spraying plans

Rapid City mosquito spraying operations have been suspended until Friday and Saturday.

Spraying was halted due to the weather forecast and Independence Day Thursday.

When spraying resumes the city will focus on Neighborhoods 1, 2 and 4 (see map).

Anyone with beehives in the city needs to preserve their hives. Local beekeepers with concerns about spraying in particular beehive locations should contact the City Parks Division at 394-4175.

Crews generally conduct fogging operations in the late evening to early morning hours, typically from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Conditions must be nearly perfect with no precipitation or wind for fogging operations to be effective.

People also need to take steps to limit exposure to mosquitoes.

• Use mosquito repellant (repellant with DEET is recommended)

• Wear long-sleeved shirts and pants

• Get rid of any standing water around your home (mosquitoes lay eggs and larvae grows in the water)

