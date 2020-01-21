’We have to be prepared for the worst’ with coronavirus, expert says

There are growing concerns about a new virus that’s spreading in and beyond China. It’s a coronavirus, like SARS, that can cause pneumonia, kidney failure and death.

Travelers wear face masks as they sit in a waiting room at the Beijing West Railway Station in Beijing, Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2020. A fourth person has died in an outbreak of a new coronavirus in China, authorities said Tuesday, as more places stepped up medical screening of travelers from the country as it enters its busiest travel period. (Source: AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein)

Scientists are warning that it’s growing in strength and passing from person to person right as the Lunar New Year travel season really ramps up.

There are reportedly about 300 confirmed cases in China. The majority are in Wuhan, where the virus originated. Four people have died.

Thailand now has two cases, and South Korea and Japan each have one case.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the U.S. Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said his organization is watching it very closely.

“It really is an evolving situation. We have to be prepared for the worst," he said. “I don’t think that there is cause for panic on anyone’s part; however, we need to be following it. We need to watch it very carefully.”

San Francisco International Airport announced last week that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will be conducting health screenings of travelers from Wuhan.

"While it is prudent to do airport screenings, it is imperfect. People can get through airport screening who don’t have any symptoms or fever, then by the time they arrive at their destination, the symptoms evolve,” Fauci said.

Copyright 2020 CNN. All rights reserved. Gray Media Group, Inc., contributed to this report.