West Middle School students bring historical figures back to life

6th grade students at West Middle School are bringing some of the the most influential people in history back to life...

Known as Wax Museum night, these students have been learning and recreating a famous person who made a positive impact on the world. They write a report and then a speech then make a costume. Come Wax Museum Night, students will be stationed throughout the school frozen like wax sculptures with jars next to them. Patrons can put money into the jar and the student will come to life and give their speech.

"We've had people pick their relatives that have written a book," said Travis Swartz, a teacher at West Middle School. "One young lady a couple of years ago, she wasn't in my core, picked Suanne Big Crow. What an incredible story and Suanne's mom got involved and gave this 6th grader Suanne's jersey to wear."

If you can't make it Monday, they will have another on Thursday from 5:45 p.m. to 7:15 p.m. All of the proceeds will go directly to make Make-A-Wish Foundation.