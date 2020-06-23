Waters pleads guilty to first degree manslaughter

One of two men charged with murder in the shooting death of 17-year old Emmanuel Hinton in February of last year in Rapid City enters a guilty plea in court Tuesday morning.

20-year old Cole Waters pleaded guilty to first degree manslaughter.

As part of that plea agreement, prosecutors will recommend a sentence of no more than 50 years.

According to the factual basis statement read in court Tuesday, Waters was with Andre Martinez when Martinez got a text about a marijuana delivery and Martinez decided he would steal the pot.

That statement says Waters held the gun and stuck it in the car to scare the occupants.

When they sped off, Waters says his arm got caught and the gun went off ... hitting Hinton and killing him.

Waters turned himself into police.

No sentencing date was set Tuesday.

Martinez is still charged with murder and his case is still making its way through the courts.