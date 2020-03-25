Water released from Pactola

On Tuesday, more water was released from Pactola Reservoir.

Based on the recommendations from the Bureau of Reclamation, the agency that manages water and power in the Western United States, Rapid City officials gave the ok to release 95 cubic feet per second.

Since late February, the Bureau of Reclamation has recommended various levels of water to be released from Pactola and Deefield Reservoirs.

The Bureau of Reclamation and the Corps of Engineers monitor flood levels at both reservoirs and helps the City manage water levels.

"So, we're pretty much at full level at this point in time, just like we've seen the last couple of years, we've seen some almost daily releases or requests to increase flows out of Pactola, not so much Deerfield, but pretty much out of Pactola, and it has everything to do with maintaining particular levels in the flood pool, or making sure it doesn't get into the flood pool," said Darrell Shoemaker, the Rapid City Communications Coordinator.

Shoemaker says when the Bureau of Reclamation recommends that the City release more water, they almost always follow suit.