Water is being released from Pactola Reservoir

This year the lakes in the Black Hills have filled up a little earlier than normal.

Pactola Lake filled up by the middle of March and crews have had to release water from that reservoir twice so far this year. Meanwhile, the Deerfield reservoir reached its capacity over the weekend.

As the lakes continue to fill, more water has to be released in order to prevent flooding.

All the water being released from the two reservoirs leads into Rapid Creek, which could cause stronger currents.

One man monitoring both lakes says a lot of melting snow has lead to the abundance of moisture.