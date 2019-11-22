Watch what happens when a frozen turkey gets dropped in a fryer

The holidays can be a magical time with family and friends, but the celebration can quickly turn to tragedy if people aren’t safe.

A turkey fryer can cause a dangerous fire in less than 60 seconds. (Source: CPSC)

Last year, five people died because of holiday decorating, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

On Thanksgiving, CPSC reports that an average of 1,800 cooking fires are reported. That’s four times the average than any other day of the year.

Deep frying is one of the most dangerous ways to cook a turkey. CPSC recommends only to fry turkeys away from the home - not in a garage or on a porch, and don’t overfill the oil in the fryer.

Most importantly, make sure your turkey is completely thawed before you put it in hot oil. CPSC says a turkey fryer can start a dangerous fire in less than 60 seconds.

If trimming the tree is on your to-do list this Thanksgiving, be aware of the fire hazards.

CPSC says to look for a “fire resistant” label if you’re buying an artificial tree, and if you decide to buy a real tree, make sure it stays well-watered throughout the season.

Also, only put lit candles where you can see them, never leaving them unattended. Blow them out before leaving the room.

About 200 people go to the emergency room every day during the three months surrounding the holidays. Last year, the majority of those injuries happened because of a fall.

You can read more tips on CPSC’s website.

Copyright 2019 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.