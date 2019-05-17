Ward 1 City Council seat up for grabs

City Council positions are up for grabs and some current members are vying to keep their seats on the council.

We talked with the candidates competing for the Ward 1 position, one face you'll recognize, Lisa Moderick, who has represented Ward 1 this year and hopes to continue with her position.

Her challenger, Terra Houska who has lived in Rapid City her entire life and wants to help the people in the area as best she can.

We asked both candidates what issues they'd like to tackle.

"I understand it when we're going over these roads and they're bumps and they're not in the best of shape that we've got to do something," Lisa Moderick a Ward 1 candidate.

"Recycling. I think that the Rapid City community is behind in the recycling era. The biggest key to that is educating starting at elementary age up to adults," says Terra Houska another Ward 1 candidate.

The election for all positions will be on June 4th.