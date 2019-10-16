An app is saving the Lakota language

Some people say technology is a language of it's own... but could it be saving another from extinction?

Lakota Language Consortium launched an app that is bringing their dictionary to your phone.

All you have to do is type a word into the search bar and the translation in Lakota will pop up on your screen. It will give you the option to hear it in a male or female voice to learn the proper pronunciation of the words.

It's a tool a Lakota language teacher at Rural America Initiatives loves to use and is implementing it in her classes.

She said the reason why the Lakota language struggles to survive is because of the trauma the elderly faced in the past at boarding schools.

"It really did traumatize them to where they don't want to speak it. So I would ask students who are here, 'why are you here?' Um, my parents spoke it but they didn't want to teach us because they were ashamed and they didn't want us to go through what they had to go through. So they refused to speak it in the house. They refuse to speak it to us. You know teach us," Rhonda Yankton, Rural America Initiatives Ateyapi Lakota Language Elementary Coordinator said.

Yankton said most of the Native American students she teaches are visual learners and the easy accessibility of this app helps them learn at any time of day.