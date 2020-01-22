Walmart is getting some new hours

The two 24-7 Walmarts off of Lacrosse Street and Stumer Road will no longer be open all hours of the day, they will both now be closed from midnight to six a.m.

We reached out to Walmart and they said "We're continually looking at how we can best serve our customers. Based on a recent review of shopping patterns at our Rapid City stores, we adjusted hours and reallocated resources to better serve our customers during peak shopping hours."

The new store hours will take effect on February first.