Walmart associates in South Dakota received a bonus in their paychecks today adding up to $390,000 statewide.

Nationwide, Walmart gave associates $180 million in bonuses on Thursday. When combined with the $365 million announced earlier this month, the company has committed close to $550 million in bonus payouts to employees.

Walmart has also successfully hired an additional 200,000 associates across the country.

