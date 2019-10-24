Wall renames fire station in honor of 63 years of service

Marty Huether, Mayor of Wall, has announced that the fire station in Wall will be renamed in honor of a volunteer firefighter.

Boyd "Butch" Kitterman, Volunteer Firefighter of Wall has dedicated 63 years of continuous service to the city of Wall and surrounding communities.

On Sunday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. the Wall Volunteer Fire Dept. Fire Station will be officially renamed the Boyd "Butch" Kitterman Station. All are welcome to attend the renaming ceremony and sign unveiling acknowledging the name change and Kitterman's years of service.

The fire station is located at 120 4th Ave. in Wall.